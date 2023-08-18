Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Containership scrapping set to boom by year-end

dreamstime_m_78887699
Photo: © Bayazid Akter | Dreamstime.com
By

A surge in scrapping of small container vessels illustrates that liner big-profitability is well and truly over, according to Alphaliner.

Scrap sales have passed 100,000 teu so far this year, almost ten times the 10,900 teu recycled in the whole of 2022.

The disproportionately older fleet of vessels in the sub-5,000 teu sizes were highly sought-after at the height of the pandemic disruption, being less liable to be tied up in long-term contracts, they made excellent candidates for spot trades.

And some customers like Home Depot and IKEA would bypass carriers and charter ships themselves.

Then, owners held off scrapping these older vessels, being able to generate considerably higher revenues from them than ever before. In some cases, such a vessel, purchased secondhand, could repay its buyer within a month.

Despite this, however, shipowners aren’t buying new smaller vessels. Clarksons data from July shows the number of orders in the sub-3,000 teu category down 78% compared with the same period in 2022, while the 8,000 teu+ category has dropped by just 14%.

But even during the 2021 newbuild fever, orders in the sub-3000 teu category were hardly booming, at 5.9m dwt (compared with 1.8m in 2019) versus 8000 teu+ orders, which reached 31.9m dwt (from 6.6m in 2019).

Now, Alphaliner data shows that smaller vessel types are now facing the chop. But, the analyst notes, this year’s scrappage will be nothing compared with the massive fleet reductions of 2016-17, “with 655,000 teu and 417,000 teu respectively sold to recyclers”.

And, says the analyst, in the coming years, scrapping is likely to be less lucrative for shipowners. Thanks to improving safety and environmental standards for scrapyards, instead of producing a large sum from a cash buyer for the steel, scrapping a vessel could be a net loss.

Experts have suggested this might have “interesting consequences” for the ship-owning economy, such as extending the life of vessels beyond their traditional lifespan and retrofitting fleets for carbon reduction in preference to renewing them.

“Containerships are some of those that can trade for the longest time,” Peter Sand, Xeneta’s chief analyst, told The Loadstar recently.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Alphaliner scrapping ship scrapping DP World Feeder operators Feeder ships Unifeeder X-Press Feeders

    Most Read

    Supply chain players bullish on India-UAE trade growth prospects

    US container imports still on the decline, but the slope is easing

    Ship queue grows at both ends of Panama Canal and congestion builds

    FMC probes claims that MSC overcharged customers for D&D

    Box trade doldrums hit smaller carriers hardest: Yang Ming sails into Q2 red ink

    MSC blanks Asia-Europe Swan loop again – but things may be looking up

    Shippers will live with blanked sailings – so long as rates are held

    $650m of cocaine found among bananas on Maersk box ship

    DB Schenker auction – 'price or politics?'

    Kuehne + Nagel's MD staff reshuffle – full focus on Asia

    Party is over for opportunistic Russia-focused carriers as rates sink

    Vincent Clerc – 'should I stay or should I go' now?

    CH Robinson Global Forwarding – prep to place your bids, please

    Loss-making USPS slashes reliance on air to cut costs and 'go greener'

    Evergreen acquires 20% share in Rotterdam's Euromax box terminal

    Zim down $1.5bn on Q2 22 and facing overcapacity as new ships arrive