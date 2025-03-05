'Think again' call – China ship fee would double US export costs
US exporters are facing a doubling of costs should the Trump administration proceed with plans ...
Ocean Network Express (ONE) has more than doubled its market share on intra-European trades over the past 12 months, becoming a top-10 carrier for the segment.
According to Alphaliner, ONE now holds a 2.6% share of the intra-European market, equating to more than 30,000 teu, up from 11,500 teu, or 1%, this time last year, taking it to ninth spot in the ranks of service providers from 19th in February 2024.
The carrier group also more ...
$1.5m China-built ship charge would bring return of US port congestion
MSC port arm to buy Hutchison ports including Panama and Felixstowe
Business calls for end to French port strikes, but unions plan more
Carriers put on a brave face amid further decline in ocean spot rates
'Think again' call – China ship fee would double US export costs
Expect a shift in airfreight market as ecommerce changes tack
MSC box ship hit by Russian missile in Odessa
K+N 'still number-one' in air and ocean – but it's not all good news
US Chinese ship penalties will hit transatlantic trade hardest – Soren Toft
Airfreight shippers told to delay contracts as US CBP clarifies China rules
Delayed arrival of freighters may prevent 'a bloodbath' in air cargo market
U-turn on Canada/Mexico tariff delay – 'drugs still pouring in', says Trump
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article