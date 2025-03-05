By Alexander Whiteman 05/03/2025

Ocean Network Express (ONE) has more than doubled its market share on intra-European trades over the past 12 months, becoming a top-10 carrier for the segment.

According to Alphaliner, ONE now holds a 2.6% share of the intra-European market, equating to more than 30,000 teu, up from 11,500 teu, or 1%, this time last year, taking it to ninth spot in the ranks of service providers from 19th in February 2024.

The carrier group also more ...

