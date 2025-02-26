Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / MSC switches bigger box ships to higher-paying trades in 'landmark' move

MSC Audrey
Photo: VesselFinder
By

MSC has switched “essentially all” its megamax vessels from Far East-to-North Europe services to the Far East-Med and Asia-West Africa trades to benefit from rising spot rates, according to Alphaliner today.  

Alphaliner said this was “a landmark development” for Asia-West Africa trades, on which the largest vessels currently deployed were 16,600 teu. This “surprise move” was “primarily driven by the carrier’s desire to profit from the high rates in the Asia West Africa trade”, according to the analyst. 

Before the recent ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Alphaliner Asia-East Africa Megamaxes MSC

    Most read news

    Congestion at Vancouver worsens – but it's not all the port's fault

    Price war as carriers compete for cargo driving down container spot rates

    India's customs duty cut opens the road for Tesla imports

    Up to $1.5m fee for every Chinese-built box ship calling at a US port

    Airfreight rates rising gently as ecommerce giants eye new tradelanes

    Maersk Saltoro delay may mean multi-million dollar claims for cherry shippers

    EC ready to talk with US on tariffs – but a deal 'must be mutually beneficial'

    Expeditors CEO out, 'fresh blood in' – and another top exec change expected 

    Sanctions-busting forwarder jailed, while Europe 'ramps up the pressure'

    Costly import red tape means UK food prices will rise, expert warns

    DSV's deal-making – what's next?

    How US rule-changes are putting air cargo carriers in a 'tough spot'

    Turkey upgrades rail freight network, eyeing more traffic from China

    Taiwan and South Korea lines don't fear US levy on Chinese ships

    Indian shippers get better value from converting LCL shipments to full loads

    Latest order takes MSC box ship orderbook past 2m teu mark