Latest order takes MSC box ship orderbook past 2m teu mark
MSC has returned to Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard for up to eight 21,700 teu LNG ...
MSC has switched “essentially all” its megamax vessels from Far East-to-North Europe services to the Far East-Med and Asia-West Africa trades to benefit from rising spot rates, according to Alphaliner today.
Alphaliner said this was “a landmark development” for Asia-West Africa trades, on which the largest vessels currently deployed were 16,600 teu. This “surprise move” was “primarily driven by the carrier’s desire to profit from the high rates in the Asia West Africa trade”, according to the analyst.
Before the recent ...
Congestion at Vancouver worsens – but it's not all the port's fault
Price war as carriers compete for cargo driving down container spot rates
India's customs duty cut opens the road for Tesla imports
Up to $1.5m fee for every Chinese-built box ship calling at a US port
Airfreight rates rising gently as ecommerce giants eye new tradelanes
Maersk Saltoro delay may mean multi-million dollar claims for cherry shippers
EC ready to talk with US on tariffs – but a deal 'must be mutually beneficial'
Expeditors CEO out, 'fresh blood in' – and another top exec change expected
Sanctions-busting forwarder jailed, while Europe 'ramps up the pressure'
Costly import red tape means UK food prices will rise, expert warns
DSV's deal-making – what's next?
How US rule-changes are putting air cargo carriers in a 'tough spot'
