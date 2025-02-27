Taiwan and South Korea lines don't fear US levy on Chinese ships
Taiwanese and South Korean liner operators are likely to be those least impacted by the ...
$4.8bn-market cap Matson is in a unique position compared with many container lines.
For a start, it’s American, and most of its tradelanes – US-Hawaii, US-Alaska and US-Guam – are protected by the Jones Act, which means its competitors are either other US carriers or air freight.
Its other business lines are two China-US express container services that are consistently rated as the fastest and most punctual on the transatlantic; a logistics arm; and the SSAT joint-venture terminal business which manages eight ...
Congestion at Vancouver worsens – but it's not all the port's fault
Price war as carriers compete for cargo driving down container spot rates
Up to $1.5m fee for every Chinese-built box ship calling at a US port
Airfreight rates rising gently as ecommerce giants eye new tradelanes
Carriers warn of cargo disruption due to strikes at Munich Airport
Maersk Saltoro delay may mean multi-million dollar claims for cherry shippers
Sanctions-busting forwarder jailed, while Europe 'ramps up the pressure'
MSC switches bigger box ships to higher-paying trades in 'landmark' move
Expeditors CEO out, 'fresh blood in' – and another top exec change expected
DSV's deal-making – what's next?
How US rule-changes are putting air cargo carriers in a 'tough spot'
