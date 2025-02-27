By Gavin van Marle 27/02/2025

$4.8bn-market cap Matson is in a unique position compared with many container lines.

For a start, it’s American, and most of its tradelanes – US-Hawaii, US-Alaska and US-Guam – are protected by the Jones Act, which means its competitors are either other US carriers or air freight.

Its other business lines are two China-US express container services that are consistently rated as the fastest and most punctual on the transatlantic; a logistics arm; and the SSAT joint-venture terminal business which manages eight ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN