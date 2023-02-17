ONE chief Nixon expects demand to 'bounce back after a very soft February'
Japanese carrier ONE’s CEO, Jeremy Nixon, says he expects the normal slack period after next ...
Truckers want the port authorities of Los Angeles and Long Beach to pave the way for a common platform for them to make appointments at any of the 12 container terminals at the gateway complex.
The California Trucking Association and Harbor Trucking Association stressed the benefits of a platform that would help the ports stem the loss of cargo shifting to other US gateways.
Weston LaBar, head of strategy at Cargomatic, a tech-based marketplace, noted that currently each terminal has its own system configuration, so essentially, truckers must navigate 12 different systems.
In a letter to the port authorities the associations point out that a common platform would reduce costs and boost productivity.
Having full visibility of all the terminals would give truckers a clear view of availability and bottlenecks and help them co-ordinate moves accordingly, which would result in less time spent and fewer missed appointments, said Mr LaBar.
He was CEO of the LA/LB Harbor Trucking Association seven years ago when it produced a study on the ramifications of a disjointed booking system. Beyond the 12 terminals, truckers had to consult further websites to check where empty containers could be returned and where chassis were available, etc. Altogether, a co-ordinated move required checking out more than 40 websites, Mr LaBar recalled.
That was the first attempt by truckers to push for a common appointment system, but lack of technology and reluctance from stakeholders turned the effort into a marathon.
Technology is no longer an issue, said Mr LaBar, adding that the Port Optimizer system at LA has unused functionality. However, there is still reluctance among stakeholders to embrace third-party technology after having already invested in their own systems, and some system providers have shown unwillingness to integrate with a third-party platform that competes with their own.
Moreover, the ports’ systems – LA’s Port Optimizer and LB’s Supply Chain Information Highway – are set up as competitive tools for the individual ports, which also gets in the way of agreeing on a common platform, said Mr LaBar.
“LA and Long Beach need to get on the same page,” he added. “From a user perspective, it’s one big port.
He said a unified approach was needed to ensure the port complex remained competitive. Over the past year, the west coast has lost a considerable amount of cargo as beneficial cargo owners routed their traffic through ports on the east coast or Gulf of Mexico to avoid congestion. And by some estimates, 10% or more of that cargo may be lost for good.
Government could also play a role to bring about a common booking platform by incentivising its adoption, said Mr LaBar.
For their part, the port authorities have signalled that they regard a common appointment system as the way forward, but each may hope it would be sitting in its own IT infrastructure.
Compared with seven years ago, the industry is now in a much better position to arrive at a common booking platform, Mr LaBar said. Then, not every terminal had an appointment system, and standards varied.
“We’re further along,” he said. “The technology is there; and the will is there – from ports, cargo owners and truckers.”
Japanese carrier ONE’s CEO, Jeremy Nixon, says he expects the normal slack period after next ...
And no change anytime soon
California’s state governor, Gavin Newsom, said he “wouldn’t bow to protesters’ demands to pause the ...
US import container volumes grew by 5.9% in June, year on year, defying weaker consumer ...
In the run-up to the nervously awaited contract negotiations between dockworkers and employers on the ...
Crystal ball polished
In the US, the headwinds ocean carriers are sailing into are increasing in force. While the ...
Two more trains derail, just two weeks after Ohio chemical spill
MSC joins ship-scrapping spree, but overcapacity still a prospect
Further weakness drives service suspensions, as carriers report declines
West coast port contract talks limp on as permanent traffic loss looms
Victim asks why Polar owners Atlas and DHL failed to stop 'corruption'
Maersk sues, but Ever Given Suez delays not down to us, says Evergreen
MSC, the anti-logistics integrator, shows Mærsk how it's done
Röhlig Logistics eyes M&A as it looks to grow after a strong 2022
MSC expanding standalone services to grow its network outside the 2M
Maersk also cancels charges as Turkish relief access remains tight
Lufthansa Cargo apologises to customers as it freezes bookings after IT outage
Comment on this article