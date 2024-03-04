Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / CMA CGM containership cargo 'for Pakistan military' seized in India

CMA-CGM-ship2_Sh-1024x765
By
Containership CMA CGM Attila recently sailed into the crosshairs of India’s security agencies, thanks to a consignment booked from China to Pakistan. 

The Malta-flagged vessel was held on its way to Pakistan during a regular call at Nhava Sheva port and the cargo seized, according to sources.
While official details of the customs action remain sketchy, the issue seems to have set the stage for another geopolitical controversy as the global shipping industry battles the Red Sea crisis, precipitated by attacks by Yemen-based Houthi militants on merchant ships. 

CMA CGM Attila is one of seven ships deployed on the French liner’s weekly intra-Asia loop known as the Asia-Subcontinent Express (AS1),  on a port rotation of Qingdao, Shanghai, Ningbo, Shekou, Singapore, Nhava Sheva, Mundra, Port Qasim, Karachi, Singapore and Qingdao. 

According to available information, the consignment allegedly contained a computer numerical control machine, which Indian investigators suspected would be used for Pakistan’s nuclear and ballistic missile programme.

Sources believe the interception was carried out under a specific intelligence alert, and Indian officials maintained that the action was in full compliance with maritime laws and regulations.  
There are also reports that the consignment was not properly declared or documented.  
The shipment, weighing some 22 tonnes, was consigned by Shanghai JXE Global Logistics for Pakistan Wings, a freight forwarding firm based in Sialkot. Indian agencies are said to have discovered mismatches in the shipping documentation after a closer scrutiny, with a Taiyuan Mining Import and Export Co as the shipper and Karachi-based Cosmos Engineering as the consignee.   

Cosmos Engineering is reportedly on India’s ‘watch list’ for being involved in defence supplies to the Pakistan military. 

According to the latest port updates, CMA CGM Attila has been released after the cargo was confiscated. Sources also noted that India’s federal Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, tasked with handling anti-smuggling operations, is to investigate the shipment.
Local CMA CGM officials remained extremely tight-lipped about the incident, while Pakistani officials, however, strongly refuted the allegations and claimed the consignment was purely commercial goods. The issue is undoubtedly rooted in the decades of strained relations between India and pakistan.

“Pakistan condemns India’s high-handedness in seizure of commercial goods,” said its Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “Such acts also highlight the growing impunity of certain states in violating international norms and taking arbitrary measures in violation of international law.” 
Beijing also claimed it remained fully compliant with all international laws. China’s diplomatic mission in New Delhi tweeted:  
“The embassy noted relevant reports and is verifying its authenticity. As a responsible major country, China has been strictly fulfilling its international non-proliferation obligations and commitments.”
China’s growing influence in the Indian Ocean region – in the form of port controls in Sri Lanka and Pakistan – has also been a major security concern for New Delhi.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    China CMA CGM India Pakistan Guangzhou

    Most Read

    Ocean Alliance carriers kill 'defector' rumours with extension to 2032

    DHL break-up; Mærsk spin-offs; 'forwarder + integrator' – or not...

    IKEA asks courts to intervene as Convoy's unpaid truckers send flurry of invoices

    DSV – the race to the bottom

    Attacks drive up Red Sea war-risk insurance premiums 900%

    Maersk’s new NAM chief urges US shippers to 'know your best alternative'

    GXO is planning counter offer for Wincanton to see off Ceva

    Cost of 'land bridge' alternative to Panama Canal too high for carriers

    Ceva beaten to the punch as Wincanton accepts GXO takeover bid

    Restructured Flexport – finally on the mend?

    K+N profits tumble as market 'normalises', but eyes expansion in Asia

    Ocean carriers pile on capacity and dominate intra-Europe shortsea market

    As Amazon fails to deliver and freighters return, ATSG sees profits tumble

    High transpac rates good news for carriers as new contract talks loom

    DSV's Neom JV in Saudi Arabia comes under 'human rights' scrutiny

    Staff arrests increase company concerns over doing business in China