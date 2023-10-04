Sign up for our FREE newsletter
CMA CGM Air Cargo takes off from Paris to Egypt

cma cgm air cargo HK
By

PRESS RELEASE

  • Opening of a scheduled route between Paris (CDG) and Cairo (CAI)
  • Strengthening of our combined offer with the Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Group

 

CMA CGM AIR CARGO will serve CAI with 1 weekly flight from October 3rd with an A330F aircraft.

Cairo airport is a major air freight and passenger hub offering adapted infrastructures for intermodal connections in the region. Discover our inland offer.

This new destination is part of our strategic partnership with the Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Group and complements the existing offer to give you even more options for your air transport needs.

