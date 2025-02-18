A Ukraine peace agreement: the effect on Europe's supply chains
Supply chain leaders are bracing ahead of advance negotiations due to begin in Saudi Arabia ...
Industry’s decoupling from China is set to continue to the end of the decade, according to today’s emerging markets logistics index by Agility and Transport Intelligence (Ti), with “clear winners and losers” emerging.
In a survey of more than 550 trade and logistics industry professionals, 54% said they intended to move a part of their production and/or sourcing out of China by 2030 – a 16.6% increase on last year’s survey response.
“A very clear indication that logistics professionals are ...
