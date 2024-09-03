Fulfilment specialists pave the road for indirect US e-commerce imports
Despite the low value, the tidal wave of e-commerce parcels from China to the US ...
DSV: WEEKLY BUYBACK UPDATE WTC: UNSTOPPABLE BA: DOWNGRADEDHL: TREND RADAR REPORTGM: ECUADOR FACTORY UPDATEFDX: STAFF UPDATEDSV: NO JOYWTC: MOMENTUMDHL: NEW CCO IN SUPPLY CHAIN UNITAMZN: BOT PUSHLOW: YIELD UNCHANGED
DSV: WEEKLY BUYBACK UPDATE WTC: UNSTOPPABLE BA: DOWNGRADEDHL: TREND RADAR REPORTGM: ECUADOR FACTORY UPDATEFDX: STAFF UPDATEDSV: NO JOYWTC: MOMENTUMDHL: NEW CCO IN SUPPLY CHAIN UNITAMZN: BOT PUSHLOW: YIELD UNCHANGED
Concerns are mounting among US legislators that surging Chinese e-commerce imports are feeding the fentanyl epidemic, as well as costing the country tax revenue.
The emergence of online retail giants Shein and Temu has led to significant online debate over whether the country needs to remove its de minimis policy, which exempts imported goods valued below $800 from duty, to regain lost revenue.
But US Airforwarders Association executive director Brandon Fried said legislators were now concerned less about finances and more about public health.
“There is an emergent camp of legislators and policymakers growing increasingly concerned about links between the fentanyl crisis and the de minimis exemption,” he told The Loadstar.
“Specifically, they are asking how US border security is determining if shipments contain the precursors to these harmful drugs.”
Challenging the de minimis removal from a financial perspective, warning it would amount to a “recessive tax on American consumers” with overseas shippers simply adding costs to end prices, Mr Fried believes work is required to address an inflow of harmful products.
By some counts, de minimis results in three million packages passing through US Customs every day without being checked, up from 2m a day a year ago.
Listen to this clip from The Loadstar Podcast to hear why new US Customs air freight security rules are creating a ‘shitshow’ – Loadstar news editor Alex Whiteman speaking to Niall van de Wouw, Chief Airfreight Officer, Xeneta:
Despite talks between Chinese and US officials this year, Mr Fried said, it was still possible to purchase fentanyl precursors – dual-use chemicals that can be used to produce the drug responsible for 100,000 American deaths a year – online.
“We are asking those on Capitol Hill, and we have members advising lawmakers, on how to address this issue,” he said.
But Mr Fried reiterated his belief that simply removing de minimis exemptions for Chinese importers could prove counter-productive, with the US consumer footing a massive bill, “even if you do have the US president sayng ‘look how much I am collecting from China’”.
And his position is certainly not uncommon; studies from several American universities have suggested removing de minimis could result in a $14bn economic loss.
And one study noted it would be low-income consumers that would be disproportionately hit as they make some 74% of the purchases that benefit from the de minimis rule.
Foreign airlines react to sudden new US rule tightening air cargo security
Transpacific rates war breaks out as new arrivals undercut major liners
East coast port strike threat grows – and Canadian rail dispute still lingers
Ocean carriers 'fire blanks' ahead of China’s Golden Week holiday
Strike at major Indian ports called off, but supply chain challenges remain
Bad weather causes chaos at Indian ports, and cargo backlogs build
JAS Worldwide cyber-attack – 'all core functions are operating'
Wan Hai has been invited to join a shipping alliance, reveals GM
Gemini's hub-and-spoke strategy will 'fuel demand for feeder vessels'
Arrival of new box ships and fewer blank sailings should ease port congestion
DSV rough patch continues, with questions asked over Russian trade
Methanol 'happy hour' over, and decarbonisation will double freight rates
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article