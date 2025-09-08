Tenth consecutive week of spot rate decline after ocean's 'early peak'
Container spot rates have experienced their tenth consecutive week of declines – albeit with indications ...
Ocean carriers could be entering a phase in which “rationality takes a back seat to competition”, as rates tell two different stories.
The Loadstar recently reported that, despite a slight rise last week, global container freight rates have been on a downward spiral for 11 ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article