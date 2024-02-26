CMA CGM posts 'expected' Q4 loss after freight rates tumble
French transport and logistics group CMA CGM plunged into the red in the final three ...
The prospect of a bidding war developing over Wincanton has emerged after the UK pure-play contract logistics operator disclosed it had received an approach from a possible rival suitor to CMA CGM-owned Ceva Logistics.
Wincanton told the London Stock Exchange it had received an enquiry from an undisclosed potential acquirer and had provided “access to due diligence information in order to enable that potential competing bidder to evaluate a possible offer for the company”.
It added: “Although the potential competing bidder has indicated that it is considering making a proposal, as of the date of this announcement, it has not provided the board of Wincanton with any formal proposal.
“If any such proposal is provided by the potential competing bidder, the board of Wincanton will carefully consider its terms, in conjunction with its advisers.”
But it added: “There can be no certainty that an offer by the potential competing bidder will be made for the company, nor as to the terms on which any offer might be made.”
However, in a sign that Ceva is preparing to do battle for control of Wincanton – a deal that would significantly boost its market share of the UK contract logistics sector – it immediately responded by increasing its offer by 6.67%, valuing Wincanton at £604.7m ($767.6m) on a fully diluted basis, and £802.7m in terms of enterprise value.
Its original offer of £4.50 per share valued Wincanton at £567m on a fully-diluted basis, implying £764.9m in enterprise value.
Check out this clip of Piotr Konopka, group vice president global decarbonisation & energy programmes, DP World, on why collaboration will help the energy transition.
Ceva said this represented its final price, “except that Bidco [the bidding company set up by Ceva and CMA] has the right to increase the offer price and/or otherwise improve the terms of the acquisition if there is an announcement on or after the date of this announcement of a possible offer or a firm intention to make an offer for Wincanton by any third party”.
Its improved offer added that it would be “financed in cash by Bidco from existing cash reserves of CMA CGM”.
Ceva also detailed, in the revised offer document, that it had so far received “irrevocable” undertakings from holders of 16.16% of Wincanton’s issued shares to sell their holdings to Bidco, while a further 19.42% had sent letters of intent to accept the original offer.
“The total number of Wincanton shares which are, therefore, subject to irrevocable undertakings or letters of intent received by Bidco from Wincanton shareholders is 44,438,298 shares, representing approximately 35.68% of the issued share capital,” it said.
Meanwhile, it has also emerged in an acquisition scheme document published by Bidco that – as predicted by Loadstar Premium – the deal would not be scrutinised by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority, or its Irish counterpart.
“Bidco is pleased to confirm: (i) that the Competition and Markets Authority has responded to a briefing paper in writing confirming that it requires no further information in relation to the acquisition at this stage (and has not otherwise opened a merger investigation or implied that it is still investigating whether to open a merger investigation); and (ii) the Irish merger control authority, the CCPC, has confirmed in writing that it has approved the acquisition,” it said.
Wincanton’s share price climbed 11.8% today to reach £5.02 per share.
Middle East logistics players reportedly eye potential of DB Schenker takeover
Ocean carriers determined to hang onto containers as supply tightens
CMA CGM box ship braves Red Sea danger, with French naval escort
'Truckers for Trump' threaten to boycott New York after fraud case verdict
Carriers still desperate for tonnage to guarantee emergency schedules
...Expeditors has a cost problem? DSV and Kuehne are worse off...
Evergreen chief warns of post-Red Sea economic turndown
MSC Air Cargo ends deal with GSSA ECS and strengthens in-house team
News Podcast | Feb 2024 | TPM24 preview, shifting the cold chain to -15°C, USWC cargo gains
Praying for rain as record lows loom for Panama Canal and Amazon
Carriers face chilly response to their new transpacific contract rates
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article