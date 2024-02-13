By Gavin van Marle 13/02/2024

“The earth is slippery, slick” is an ancient Aztec saying which some have taken to describe how reality is in constant flux, that no sooner do you think you understand something than the world changes again and the understanding no longer holds.

Just as I thought I had a grip on contract logistics, where a new breed of company – the pure-play contract logistics operator (PPCLO) – appeared to have evolved, than they begin disappearing.

Rewind

In late 2022 GXO, the largest PPCLO ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN