Port Louis congestion threatens South Africa exports to Asia
The fragility of South Africa’s container supply chains was again in evidence after Cyclone Belal, ...
“The earth is slippery, slick” is an ancient Aztec saying which some have taken to describe how reality is in constant flux, that no sooner do you think you understand something than the world changes again and the understanding no longer holds.
Just as I thought I had a grip on contract logistics, where a new breed of company – the pure-play contract logistics operator (PPCLO) – appeared to have evolved, than they begin disappearing.
Rewind
In late 2022 GXO, the largest PPCLO ...
