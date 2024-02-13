Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Ceva + Wincanton – mind the vertical integration gap

dreamstime_xs_1937572
Photo 1937572 © Walter Graneri | Dreamstime.com
By

“The earth is slippery, slick” is an ancient Aztec saying which some have taken to describe how reality is in constant flux, that no sooner do you think you understand something than the world changes again and the understanding no longer holds.

Just as I thought I had a grip on contract logistics, where a new breed of company – the pure-play contract logistics operator (PPCLO) – appeared to have evolved, than they begin disappearing.

Rewind

In late 2022 GXO, the largest PPCLO ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Ceva 2.0 CMA CGM GXO Pure-play contract logistics operators Rebuilding the UK Vertical consolidation Wincanton DB Schenker Deutsche Bahn Logistics on steroids 2.0 M&A radar Takeover Talk

    Most Read

    Flexport, Tim Collins and a lost half-million-dollars

    End of Red Sea crisis will create choppy water for carriers, says Maersk

    EXCLUSIVE: DSV reorganisation revealed – 'the future is M&A'

    EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel has got bad news for you

    Prospective buyers said to be circling UK parcel specialist Yodel

    Maersk weathers stormy Q4 for box services, but fears looming overcapacity

    Sustainability and sensibility: Schiphol needs the best of both worlds

    Mærsk for DB Schenker: of course... 'we are in'

    HMM sale fails due to differences over management rights

    Surge in air cargo volumes sees flow into Dubai suspended for 48 hours

    Revised carrier schedules bedding-in, say shippers, but they see trouble ahead

    Rates rollercoaster: transatlantic soars, while Asia-Europe loses more ground

    Polynesia puts first obstacle in CMA CGM's path to Bolloré Logistics

    AIT extends its worldwide reach with European acquisitions

    Enter 'ONE DSV' controlled by Germany

    Carriers soak up 300,000 teu of newbuilds – but there's more to come