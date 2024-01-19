Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Ceva + Wincanton – let the M&A party begin?

ABC
ID 113658209 © Anyaberkut | Dreamstime.com
By

With hindsight*, ever since rumours emerged concerning the restructuring acceleration at Ceva Logistics almost a year ago, the UK had to be the place where M&A would spring back to life for the CMA CGM-owned 3PL.

And today, a recommended cash offer for Wincanton (WIN) of the UK was disclosed, put forward by Ceva Logistics UK Rose Limited – the “Bidco” vehicle, a subsidiary of Ceva Logistics SA.

(*Yeah, Chris Walton – one of the very first managers disclosed in the new ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Ceva Logistics CMA CGM M&A radar Vertical consolidation Wincanton AP Moller - Maersk Hapag-Lloyd MSC Red Sea

    Most Read

    Container shortage starts to bite, adding to pressure on costs

    Maersk/Hapag Gemini Cooperation takes liner industry by surprise

    CMA CGM losses said to be at heart of 'divorce' from AF-KLM

    Logistics 'black swans' now arriving in flocks

    DB Schenker sale deadline – 'heard anything?'

    Gemini partners Maersk and Hapag opt for 'hub & spoke' operation

    Scheduling chaos puts carriers under pressure from shippers

    News Podcast | Jan 2024 | The Red Sea crisis: Freight rates soar as CNY capacity and equipment crunch looms

    Apparel brands still using forced or slave labour in their supply chains

    Shippers beware: a US east coast labour battle could be heating up

    Gemini will bring 'murder on the (liner shipping) dancefloor'

    No relief for carriers in Red Sea as attacks continue and tension rises

    CULines launches Red Sea service as Houthi target area expands

    Maersk the most active carrier in a 'hectic' charter market

    Spot rates from Asia 'out of control': pre-CNY quotes of $10,000+ reported

    Australian port strike peace talks fail, and government won't intervene