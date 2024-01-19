By Alessandro Pasetti 19/01/2024

With hindsight*, ever since rumours emerged concerning the restructuring acceleration at Ceva Logistics almost a year ago, the UK had to be the place where M&A would spring back to life for the CMA CGM-owned 3PL.

And today, a recommended cash offer for Wincanton (WIN) of the UK was disclosed, put forward by Ceva Logistics UK Rose Limited – the “Bidco” vehicle, a subsidiary of Ceva Logistics SA.

(*Yeah, Chris Walton – one of the very first managers disclosed in the new ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN