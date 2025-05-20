CMA CGM pledges $20bn investment to boost US supply chains
French transport group CMA CGM is to plough $20bn into the US maritime economy to ...
Cargo theft in the US is going through the roof: it has been growing at a rate north of 20%.
Moreover, it is getting more sophisticated, with more organised criminals leveraging technology to target truckloads of cargo.
According to Verisk CargoNet, which tracks theft trends in the cargo industry, 3,798 incidents of freight theft were reported last year, which marks a 26% rise year on year.
Losses from those incidents added up to $455m, but ...
Volume surge and an early peak season? 'Don't celebrate too soon,' warning
Shippers should check out the 'small print' in China-US tariff cuts
Spot rates on transpacific surge after news of tariff time-out
'Cargo collision' expected as transpacific capacity tightens and rates rise
15% rebate for box ships as Suez Canal Authority woos carriers
Threat to airport operations as India revokes security clearance for handler Çelebi
IATA to downgrade air cargo growth forecast 'to something more sustainable'
News in Brief Podcast | Week 20 | 90-day countdown, India and Pakistan
Amanda Jones Rasmussen returns to DHL GF as new global CCO
Houthis declare blockade of port of Haifa – 'vessels calling will be targets'
Maersk joins peers with emergency surcharges on Pakistan cargo
South America will benefit as air cargo traffic diverts from the transpacific
Evri gets 'Premium' boost from merger with DHL's UK ecommerce division
Brazil's outdated and inefficient ports the barrier to economic growth
Hapag-Lloyd: a 'pretty good first quarter' – but trend for 2025 'pretty uncertain'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
FAQs: FAQs
Comment on this article