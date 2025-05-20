By Ian Putzger Americas correspondent 20/05/2025

Cargo theft in the US is going through the roof: it has been growing at a rate north of 20%.

Moreover, it is getting more sophisticated, with more organised criminals leveraging technology to target truckloads of cargo.

According to Verisk CargoNet, which tracks theft trends in the cargo industry, 3,798 incidents of freight theft were reported last year, which marks a 26% rise year on year.

Losses from those incidents added up to $455m, but ...

