Per-shipment cargo insurance may be key to saving forwarder pay-outs
Forwarders are advised to offer their clients a specific kind of insurance to gain better ...
US truckers are facing urgent warnings of heightened theft across 4 July week, as insurance claims for this type of cargo loss rise.
Verisk Cargonet has issued an urgent advisory to the US logistics industry warning of significantly increased risk of cargo theft during the ...
Blanked sailings in sight as transpac rate plunge continues after 'phantom peak'
Dockers and transport workers refuse to handle military cargo for Israel
EXCLUSIVE: 'Virtual' sales team plan sparks jobs cull at European air cargo carrier
MSC defies Trump port fee threat, amid a flurry of orders for new feeder vessels
Arrests and goods seized as raids across EU uncover massive import fraud
Cambodia-Thailand spat sees land border closed, but ports remain open
FMC 'bias toward carriers' a 'slap in the face' for SMEs pursuing a claim
Race to get goods out of Asia to the US by air as July deadlines loom
"Book & Claim" is a valuable new tool to calculate scope 3 emissions
'Just Lund' a drag on DSV's value? Bring in Kuehne...
Retailers scramble as Nike reveals $1bn cost rise over tariffs
