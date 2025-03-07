CMA CGM pledges $20bn investment to boost US supply chains

By Alexander Whiteman 07/03/2025

French transport group CMA CGM is to plough $20bn into the US maritime economy to support what it said would be the “transformation” of the domestic supply chain.

Announcing the news alongside Donald Trump yesterday, the carrier’s CEO, Rodolphe Saade, said the investment would be rolled out over the next four years, creating 10,000 jobs in the process.

Mr Trump said: “It’s so important, because it’s about shipping. We lost our way. For many years we ...

