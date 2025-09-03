BYD launches logistics subsidiary – and eyes ports and shipping sectors
China’s BYD, the world’s largest EV maker, has launched a logistics subsidiary, with its eyes ...
Car carriers have managed to withstand headwinds from US and EU tariffs so far, despite record newbuilding deliveries.
The first seven months of the year saw 46 car-carrying vessels, some 342,000 car-equivalent units (ceu), enter service, exceeding the total for 2024.
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article