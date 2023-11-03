By Jack Riddick 03/11/2023

I approached this piece attempting to answer a single question: with a pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) orderbook approaching record levels, will car carriers begin to face overcapacity from 2025 onwards?

The approach, I soon realised, was naïve. As a month of ‘making sense of the supply chain’ should by now have taught me, questions of this sort, and indeed the structure of supply chains in general, quite often fall under the informal definition polymath Benoit ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN