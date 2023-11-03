Subscribe to Premium
Comment / Analysis: Will Chinese EVs keep pace with car carrier capacity?

Photo 49591033 © Markwaters | Dreamstime.com
By

I approached this piece attempting to answer a single question: with a pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) orderbook approaching record levels, will car carriers begin to face overcapacity from 2025 onwards?

The approach, I soon realised, was naïve. As a month of ‘making sense of the supply chain’ should by now have taught me, questions of this sort, and indeed the structure of supply chains in general, quite often fall under the informal definition polymath Benoit ...

