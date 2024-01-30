Car-carriers succumb to Red Sea crisis, but must now risk Cape headwinds
Car-carrier lines NYK, K-Line and MOL finally halted Red Sea transits last week, with the ...
Chinese conglomerates come in for some serious criticism at times, but it takes an Elon Musk to damn them with high praise.
Asked about Chinese car manufacturers during Tesla’s Q4 23 earnings call last Wednesday, he was full of admiration: “They are extremely good,” he said.
So good, in fact, that “if there are not trade barriers established, they will pretty much demolish most other car companies in the world”.
Running scared?
To be fair, Musk’s morose outlook for the European automotive ...
