By Alison Koo 10/03/2025

Charter rates for pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) are expected to halve from their 2023 peak of more than $110,000 a day to $50,000 this year, according to Veson Nautical’s valuation platform VesselsValue.

VesselsValue cites high newbuilding deliveries resulting from massive orders in 2022 and 2023, amid a potential downside to demand for Chinese electric vehicles (due to tariffs and the abolition of US EV subsidies).

PCTC demand picked up after Covid subsided in 2022, ...

