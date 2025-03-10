Box lines scramble to secure new containership orders
The containership orderbook ratio now stands at just over 4m teu, or 27% of the ...
Charter rates for pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) are expected to halve from their 2023 peak of more than $110,000 a day to $50,000 this year, according to Veson Nautical’s valuation platform VesselsValue.
VesselsValue cites high newbuilding deliveries resulting from massive orders in 2022 and 2023, amid a potential downside to demand for Chinese electric vehicles (due to tariffs and the abolition of US EV subsidies).
PCTC demand picked up after Covid subsided in 2022, ...
MSC port arm to buy Hutchison ports including Panama and Felixstowe
Latest strike will cause ‘massive' disruption at German airports
K+N 'still number-one' in air and ocean – but it's not all good news
US Chinese ship penalties will hit transatlantic trade hardest – Soren Toft
Congestion at Asian and European ports keeping charter rates firm
Liners cut long-haul sailings, but 'it won't be enough' to stop rates tumbling
Canada and Mexico eye retaliation as 25% tariffs come in
TPM: Volatile ocean rates the stumbling block to index-linked contracts
Kuehne + Nagel – another bad day at the office
DHL Global Forwarding misses profit expectations, despite strong Q4
TPM: Gemini carriers making good on schedule reliability promise, so far
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article