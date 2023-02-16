Bleak picture of financial exposure to major shippers from UK port congestion
The financial impact on the UK’s biggest shippers from the port congestion crippling the country’s ...
TravelCenters of America (TA), the nationwide operator/franchisor of the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel center brands, as well as the largest, public full-service truck stop company in the US, today announced to have agreed to merge with oil behemoth BP, pursuant to “which BP will acquire all of the outstanding shares of TA common stock for $86 per share in cash. The sale price represents an 84% premium to the average trading price of the 30 days ended February 15, ...
Two more trains derail, just two weeks after Ohio chemical spill
India gives thumbs-up to a vital sea-air route for Bangladeshi exports
Further weakness drives service suspensions, as carriers report declines
MSC joins ship-scrapping spree, but overcapacity still a prospect
Ceva reorg & deal talk galore – 'we are hung out to dry'
Euro/US exporters back in favour as carriers seek backhaul cargo
The worst January for US intermodal for ten years, and no sign of relief
West coast port contract talks limp on as permanent traffic loss looms
Victim asks why Polar owners Atlas and DHL failed to stop 'corruption'
Logistics in 2023: sourcing shifts and higher prices on the cards
Maersk sues, but Ever Given Suez delays not down to us, says Evergreen
Röhlig Logistics eyes M&A as it looks to grow after a strong 2022
Comment on this article