Blue Dart ties up with what3words

Digitalising deliveries across Bharat: Customers can now use what3words across all Blue Dart Platforms

Blue Dart platforms have been integrated with the global innovative location technology what3words for accurate deliveries.

What3words is revolutionising the way the world communicates location. It has divided the world into a grid of 3m x 3m squares and given each square a unique combination of three random words: a what3words address.

The partnership will improve address accuracy, delivery efficiency, and customer experience across the country.

Mumbai, 27th April’23 — Blue Dart Express Limited, South Asia’s premier express air-integrated transportation and distribution express logistics company, announced that it has equipped its platforms with what3words location technology. Now, Blue Dart stakeholders can add their what3words address in the address section of the ‘My Blue Dart’ App, Blue Dart website and On the Move (OTM) platform for enabling them to specify a very precise delivery location—be it the front door of their home/ office, a specific apartment complex entrance, or a tucked-away side passage.

In India, addresses are as practice slotted under pin codes, which are associated with delivery post offices. These cover very broad areas with the chances of street names being duplicated or incorrect. This makes it difficult for customers to specify precisely where a delivery needs to be made, thus leading to a time- consuming exercise for delivery agents. The technology that aids what3words has been designed to solve this. It has divided the world into a grid of 3m x 3m squares and given each square a unique combination of three words: a what3words address.

For example, ///swimmer.kindness.habits is the what3words location for Blue Dart Head Office in Andheri, Mumbai. By typing these three words on the what3words portal or website, one can easily find, share and navigate to the location from anywhere in the world. The technology is also available offline and in 54 languages including 12 South Asian languages: Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Nepali, Urdu, Gujarati, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Odia.

Of the initiative, Ketan Kulkarni, Chief Commercial Officer, Blue Dart says, ” Given the customer centricity values that Blue Dart carries, we partnered with what3words to stand true to our brand commitment of Customer Convenience and Delight. The three-word addressing will not only provide a seamless last mile delivery but will also increase delivery efficacy by reaching the precise location (within 3m of space) as specified by the customer. We believe that as the use of what3words grows, it will provide a unique way for us to deliver to specific locations, particularly in areas with informal addresses.”

On the partnership, Chris Sheldrick, what3words CEO and Co-Founder adds “What3words is the ideal technology for deliveries in a market like India where addressing is complex and often inaccurate. Our partnership with Blue Dart means that anyone, no matter how hard their home might be to find, can ensure their deliveries will go to the right place.”

The latest version of what3words will be available on all the Blue Dart platforms. Stakeholders will be able to download the what3words application for free via iOS and Android platforms. The easy adoption is what has made what3words a popular tool for businesses around the world and has helped them improve their customer experience and enhance efficiency, while reducing expenses and environmental impact.

Blue Dart customers can find their unique what3words address via the free what3words app – available for iOS and Android – or the online map at what3words.com. They can then save their what3words address in the My Blue Dart App, website or OTM, under the address section. Blue Dart’s customer and delivery platforms give customers power and flexibility over their deliveries, and the addition of what3words will provide further precision in the delivery address