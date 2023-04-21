WiseTech rides the M&A wave setting new record
Forward-forward strength
’I start to smell the wind of change, not only because of a different investment model,’ I wrote last week on Wednesday, 12 April, focusing on value, XPO and less-than-truckload (LTL) dynamics stateside.
Indeed, our ’On the road to glory with $100-plus XPO?’ was quite timely.
(Shameless self-promotion out of the way.)
Loaded
There were qualitative developments (the new COO Bates rocket) yesterday, 20 April. They weren’t that hard to quantify, either: XPO rallied +18%, aiming at six-month highs on a day when US ...
