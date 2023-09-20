Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Awery’s CargoBooking platform thrives in South Africa and expands to EU

awery
Awery
By

PRESS RELEASE

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Awery Aviation Software online booking On the merry-go-round

    Most Read

    Record blanking as supply races ahead of demand in container shipping

    Mechanics strike, and pilots may join in, as Cargolux stands firm on payouts

    Logistics chiefs injured as aircraft crashes at Mumbai Airport

    EXCLUSIVE: Ceva shake-up comes with high-profile casualties

    Carriers struggle as they pull capacity to boost floundering spot rates

    EXCLUSIVE: Top executive leaves DB Schenker

    Lithium batteries blamed for blaze at UK warehouse storing electric scooters

    DSV bucks forwarder trend by increasing charter flights

    THE Alliance suspends transpacific service, but more capacity cuts needed

    Evergreen steps up scrapping with two-ship sale as Indian steel prices firm

    Cargolux unions stand firm, as striking workers reject claims by CEO

    Maersk insists CMA CGM deal is not a change in green strategy

    Flexport's Ryan Petersen talks to CNBC about product and profitability

    Maersk launches 'a new age' with the first green methanol ship

    Multi-billion $ Flexport dish – prepared, baked and served

    EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel unveils new Europe leader