Awery’s CargoBooking platform thrives in South Africa and expands to EU

Athens, Greece, Wednesday 20th September 2023: Awery Aviation Software (Awery) is rolling out its open-access CargoBooking platform in Europe, building on the success of its South African launch, which saw over 100 forwarders and 15 airlines join the marketplace within five weeks.

CargoBooking is an online booking marketplace that allows airlines and their General Sales Agents (GSAs) to provide freight forwarders with real-time air cargo rate distribution, quotes, and bookings.

Airlines and GSAs can connect with forwarders on CargoBooking without the need for forwarder registration or transactional fees for any parties.

“Up to 20 percent of South Africa’s air cargo capacity is now supported on CargoBooking, a figure that continues to rise as new users join,” Vitaly Smilianets, Chief Executive Officer, Awery told delegates at Air Cargo Handling & Logistics (ACHL) in Athens today (20th September).

“The free-to-use platform is clearly shifting the dynamic in the air cargo market, and we will continue driving change with our strategic roll-out of CargoBooking across the globe.”

CargoBooking is now being used by multiple European air cargo operators, in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, and Austria.

“Awery is dedicated to promoting a digital democracy within the air cargo industry through free access to essential digital solutions,” said Smilianets.

“The rapid uptake of CargoBooking is enabling more air cargo stakeholders to access optimal rates, benefiting the industry by reducing wasted capacity and enhancing efficiency.”

Flagship users including, GSAs R-Bag in Poland, ATC Aviation in Germany, Airnautic in France, and Air Logistics Group in Spain are already utilising the platform in Europe.

Moving forward, freight forwarders will have access to many more airlines and GSAs offering live rates and latest service updates through CargoBooking in numerous markets.

Smilianets announced the European roll-out of CargoBooking alongside an update to h2A, the end-to-end airline platform developed in collaboration with Hermes Logistics Technologies, during the Innovation Showcase at ACHL.