Avianca Cargo inaugurated cargo operation between Quito and LAX

PRESS RELEASE
• With the launch of this new operation, the company will strengthen its presence in
Ecuador and offer greater connectivity between South America and North America.
• With two weekly frequencies from Quito to Los Angeles, Avianca Cargo will favor
the floriculture sector by diversifying the gateway for this product to the United
States.
• The launch of this new operation took place at the International Cargo Terminal of
Quito’s Mariscal Sucre Airport, in the company of the Vice Ministry of
Transportation Services and Public Works, Quiport and Expoflores.
In response to the growth of the air cargo sector and its commitment to the development
of the Ecuadorian market, Avianca Cargo announced the expansion of its capacity with the
inauguration of its new cargo destination: Los Angeles.
With two frequencies a week between Quito and Los Angeles, Avianca Cargo will
strengthen its presence in the region and provide greater connectivity between the two
cities, operating the Quito – Bogotá – Los Angeles route, in order to increase the number of
tons transported to North America which currently represent 80% of the weekly tons
exported by the company from Ecuador.
In the same way, it will allow it to diversify the ports of entry of flowers to North America,
adding this destination to Miami as an already existing point and through which it sent
nearly 18,000 tons in around 300 flights operated from Ecuador and Colombia in the
recent season of Valentine’s Day.
“At Avianca Cargo we continue to connect the South American markets with the world.
Now with a second point of entry to the USA and connections via Los Angeles. With this
cargo inauguration, in addition to delivering a more robust service proposal to our
customers, we will continue promoting the competitiveness of the flower industry, since
75% of the cargo we export from Ecuador, under the highest quality standards and on the
required times, corresponds to flowers grown by Ecuadorian hands,” said Juan Cruz
Correa, Vice President of Sales for Avianca Cargo.
With the CEIV Fresh certification granted by the International Air Transport Association
(IATA) and the award as the airline of America with Logistics Excellence in perishable air
cargo at the STAT Awards, Avianca Cargo guarantees the rigorous handling of shipments
sensitive to time and temperature , like flowers and other products such as fruits and fish,
which represent the other 20% of the cargo exported from Ecuador.
José Luis Aguilar, Vice Minister of Transportation Services and Public Works, stated, “the
joint work between the Ministry of Transportation and Public Works and commercial
airlines brings good results. Our commitment is to improve the air transport conditions to
strengthen the commercial and productive development of our country. We congratulate
all the efforts of Avianca Cargo for the opening of its new cargo route from Quito to Los
Angeles, which will boost the revitalization of the country’s productivity. They always have
our support.”
Ramón Miró, president and CEO of Corporación Quiport, congratulated the airline for its
decision and thanked them for the trust placed in the airport, also adding: “The air cargo
operation at the Quito International Airport has established itself as the most big in the
country. With 290,000 metric tons transported in 2022, today we are the main port for air
cargo transportation in Ecuador and we occupy an important place in Latin America by
annual cargo volume. This has turned the Quito airport into an increasingly outstanding
development pole, promoting not only tourism, but also productive activities oriented
towards exports, especially flowers, but also fruit and other products,” he concluded.
As part of this growth plan and with around 10 weekly average frequencies, the company
expects to increase the cargo exported to Los Angeles.
