Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Australia's massive train wreck

ADT
By

Australia’s Inland Railway is a shameful example of political pork barrelling and expediency at its worst. 

Runaway Train  

Everything sounds good in theory. Consider a business case to develop a 1,700 km railway line from Melbourne to Brisbane, with the objective of double stacking containers and delivering freight from origin to destination within 24 hours. Sounds great, doesn’t it?

What can be more nation-building than a big railway line travelling up the Eastern Seaboard, connecting with other railway lines, to distribute freight in ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Australia freight infrastructure Inland railway Strikes Svitzer Svitzer Australia lockout

    Most Read

    CMA CGM liner trades pummelled in Q1 – and there's worse to come

    Mexican rail seizures give near-shoring interests pause for thought

    Major box lines still fighting over diminishing supply of smaller ships

    Container freight rates: 'collapse' is the word, says Xeneta

    Evergreen and Wan Hai face up to bearish market as profits tumble

    UPS names John Bolla new president of global healthcare

    'Keep 'em peeled' alert as drug smuggling into Europe's ports increases

    Congress mulls raft of supply chain bills – but one is missing, say BCOs

    Bitter airline battle over carrying US mail heats up in the Pacific

    The vertical challenge in logistics – Marseille vs Copenhagen (Berlin wins?)

    M&A radar: Hey dude, deals?

    India cuts red tape as it aims to become the 'repair capital of the world'

    EV Cargo expands in South-east Asia with Malaysia office

    Kalypso joins exodus from transatlantic lane as profits sink

    Slower demand, but US warehouse rents rise in 'tight and expensive' market

    North Asia fruit exports boost airlines as hi-tech demand stays weak