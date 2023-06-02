From WeWorky to Milkrun’s spectacular nepo baby faceplant!
Hard to spot where “Ponzi” ends and value creation begins
Australia’s Inland Railway is a shameful example of political pork barrelling and expediency at its worst.
Runaway Train
Everything sounds good in theory. Consider a business case to develop a 1,700 km railway line from Melbourne to Brisbane, with the objective of double stacking containers and delivering freight from origin to destination within 24 hours. Sounds great, doesn’t it?
What can be more nation-building than a big railway line travelling up the Eastern Seaboard, connecting with other railway lines, to distribute freight in ...
