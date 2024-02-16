Australian Logistics Council appoints Margaret Staib as its independent chair

SeaLead MD Schmidl quits amid ownership change restructure
Global shipping line SeaLead has announced a change in its ownership structure and management. SeaLead ...
The Australian Logistics Council (ALC) today announced Air Vice Marshal Margaret Staib as its new independent chair.
Ms Staib began her career as a military logistician with the Royal Australian Air Force, and later also served as commander of joint logistics and commandant of the Australian Defence Force Academy.
Ms Staib was honoured with the United States Meritorious Service Medal for her work on supply chain transformation at the Pentagon, and the Conspicuous Service Cross for outstanding achievement supporting military aviation.
Following her military career, she became CEO and MD of Air Services Australia, where she focused on air safety, navigation technology and cultural change. Ms Staib remains a non-executive director.
In April 2020, she was appointed as the Australian government freight controller, where she oversaw the International Freight Assistance Mechanism, a crucial Covid-19 response programme.
ALC CEO Dr Hermione Parsons said: “The appointment of Margaret Staib as our independent chair marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for the ALC. With Margaret at the helm, we are poised to build on this foundation and drive the industry forward.”
Ms Staib will take over from the outgoing independent chairman, Philip Davies, whom Ms Parsons thanked for his contributions to the ALC and the industry, particularly during the challenges posed by Covid-19.
Ms Staib said: “I am excited about leading this dynamic team to progress the ALC’s strategic goals, which include fostering innovation, sustainability and positive change in the supply chain and logistics industry for Australia’s prosperity.”
Ms Staib has served as the Northern Territory defence and national security advocate, as a non-executive director of Chief Executive Women and ACT chapter chair and has held directorial positions at the Commonwealth Superannuation Corp and the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.
EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel has got bad news for you
Surge in air cargo volumes sees flow into Dubai suspended for 48 hours
Congestion fears ease as Europe's ports cope with arrival of delayed vessels
Capacity shortage set to continue in automotive logistics, warns Ceva
Airfreight specialist Jeremy Daniel leaves Flexport after five years
California port workers launch lawsuits against terminal operator bosses
Wan Hai to replace Hapag in THEA? Its fleet is too small, says analyst
Major delays in cross-border cargo flow after glitch in Mexican customs system
Box lines being forced into costlier, longer-duration vessel charters
Demand rush sparks temporary ban on imports at Bangkok Airport
'There's no empire for DSV's Lund to rule the world without Schenker'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article