Aspiring forwarders encouraged to take up apprenticeships at DB Schenker

By LoadstarEditorial 09/02/2024

Aspiring freight forwarders on DB Schenker’s UK & Ireland apprentice programmes are so inspired by their training journey they have started working to promote the benefits of a long-term career in the logistics industry.

And to mark National Apprenticeship Week (February 5-11) DB Schenker is recognising the contributions made by its apprentices to the business by having team lunches and sharing videos on the apprentices’ journeys throughout their career with the company.

More than 50 apprentices have been taken on in the UK and Ireland over the past two years and the aim is to recruit an additional 30 this year. DB Schenker currently has an 89% retention rate for participants.

“We’re about bringing in young freight forwarders into this industry who have curious minds and are determined to push limits in putting the customer first,” said CCO UK & Ireland Julie Heard.

“We believe in encouraging young people to enter the freight forwarding industry, give them the skills they need for their careers through training, investing in them and ensuring they want to stay here. This industry has a reputation for seeing people move around and not commit to one organisation because they had no reason to do so. DB Schenker wants to truly deliver logistics as a career option to young people”.

As a part of this training DB Schenker is encouraging both its apprentices and graduates to join industry body BIFA (the British International Freight Association) Young Forwarder Network, which enables participants to enhance their career prospects by providing opportunities to support their professional development. It does this through exclusive events, boosting knowledge, sharing skills, advice and experiences from industry professionals and providing visits to places of industry interest.

Michal Koronski, one of the Schenker’s young forwarders who has joined the BIFA YFN, added: “My first YFN event was an incredibly enriching experience. The get-together allowed us to learn from and interact with a guest speaker from one of the leading airline companies. It was a unique chance to ask questions and deepen our understanding of the industry.”

DB Schenker UK & Ireland talent advisor Luke Byrne said: “The future of the logistics industry hinges on the development of apprentices and young freight forwarders. At DB Schenker we have a vast variety of programmes, such as International Freight Forwarder Apprenticeship, Sales and Marketing Apprenticeship, Business Admin Apprenticeship, Data Essentials and IT Apprenticeship, HR Apprenticeship and Driver Apprenticeships.

“We will continue to invest in our apprenticeship programmes, as the value they bring to the company is immense.”