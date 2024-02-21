WCL's Hans Willam: 'M&A, not tech, will shape the supply chain'
360-degree logistics
In a timely fashion for the bears, the Rea Sea tailwinds almost forgotten, AP Møller-Mærsk (APMM) is being targeted by the equity analysts who do not believe it is worth the pain of investing at current prices.
And perhaps the boomerang effect from Vincent Clerc’s remarks on DB Schenker should not be underestimated.
Because his integrator-led strategy is severely questioned by a larger group of investors nowadays.
Both behind close doors and in public.
It seems.
Right?
Notably, one outlier in the bull camp was credit ...
