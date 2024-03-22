EXCLUSIVE: DP World key exec goes – 'serious in forwarding?'
Vision and execution and ‘greenfield’ risk
Japan’s Ocean Network Express (ONE) is rarely an ocean carrier I follow closely and that is unlikely to change anytime soon as our shipping guru Mike Wackett already does an excellent job on that front. However, I am pleased to share today some insight from sell-side house Jefferies, as ONE this week disclosed its 2030 plan for glory.
The premise, in ONE’s own words:
“The initial two years of ONE 2030 are the years [during] which the industry may be affected by ...
East coast port strike threat prompts shippers to consider heading west instead
Exporters nervous as air cargo congestion builds in Delhi and Mumbai
VIDEO: Yang Ming vessel hits Turkish quay and takes out cranes
Unmatched safety and quality: the impact of Etihad Cargo’s CEIV certifications on customer confidence
THE Alliance goes large on the transpacific to reassure shippers
Hapag chief executive defends Gemini transhipment tactic
Shipping Corp of India edging closer to a VSA with USWC carrier
Cargo-carrying gliders could save 65% of aviation fuel costs, says US developer
All eyes on Wan Hai as revenue sails in and THEA beckons
A350F or B777-8F: a fascinating choice as Atlas Air eyes new freighters
Maersk reacts to calmer market and restores standalone transpacific loop
Leticia Barrocas Piquet to lead ocean freight operations at DHL GF
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article