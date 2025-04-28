By Ruben Huber 28/04/2025

Greetings from Argentina, where the flags still fly on half mast commemorating the passing away of Pope Francis.

RIP.

(Thus, it’s not an easy time for a first feel factor on what the mood is in town also after… Milei’s chainsaw measures; fair to wonder, as DW did recently, whether “with Milei 500 days in office, are Argentines better off?)

But let’s talk Brazil here.

As I told a friend in São Paulo, last week was a Trump Free Week ...

