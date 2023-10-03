By Jack Riddick 03/10/2023

In recent years, airy whispers of a transport and logistics (T&L) gold rush in Africa have solidified into spending to fuel inorganic growth.

Rumours aside, it is worth mulling over the consequences of what has already been witnessed in Indonesia: ’resource nationalism’ and its associated risk.

Background

The major asset-based M&A move was MSC’s multi-billion takeover of Bolloré Africa Logistics, disclosed in late 2021. From land to sea, that was followed by Hapag-Lloyd’s purchase of the container liner business of Germany’s Deutsche Afrika-Linien last ...

