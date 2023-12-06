AIT Worldwide set to buy UK pharma forwarder Mach II Shipping
Fast-growing US 3PL AIT Worldwide is set to further expand in Europe with the purchase ...
Straight to a bullet question everybody in our industry has looked for an answer to in the past year: will Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund swallow Deutsche Bahn-owned DB Schenker (DBS)?
(Hard nut to crack indeed.)
Forget now the latest managerial talk since Premium wrote about a rumoured exit for a board member, and what it may mean for the sale of the business, yet keep in mind we may hear more about the future of DBS very soon, as ...
OOCL box ship in Red Sea hit by rocket fired from a drone
Failure of GRIs means a tough time for carriers in new-contract talks
Job cuts rumoured to accelerate at Kuehne + Nagel
Carriers roll out new ancillary charges – 'we're going to need every dollar'
Box lines plot a course for Indian trades as the economy grows
Deep Dive Podcast: The battle for control of Germany’s container ports
Maersk sails into the charter market as it prepares for independence
Shippers beware: new rules on lithium ion battery air shipments coming
Carriers likely to follow MSC and hike ancillary charges on Indian exports
Interest in sea-air services on the rise, with new tech on the way to help
OOCL and HMM the final top carriers to unveil EU ETS surcharge estimates
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article