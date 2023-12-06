By Jack Riddick 06/12/2023

Straight to a bullet question everybody in our industry has looked for an answer to in the past year: will Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund swallow Deutsche Bahn-owned DB Schenker (DBS)?

(Hard nut to crack indeed.)

Forget now the latest managerial talk since Premium wrote about a rumoured exit for a board member, and what it may mean for the sale of the business, yet keep in mind we may hear more about the future of DBS very soon, as ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN