Air France KLM partners with SkyCell

By LoadstarEditorial 09/01/2024

PRESS RELEASE

Air France KLM Martinair Cargo has selected SkyCell – a purpose-led technology company engaged in transforming the pharmaceutical supply chain – as its preferred unit load device (ULD) tracking partner. This latest partnership will see SkyCell deploy its state of the art, built for purpose IoTs across Air France KLM Martinair Cargo’s entire ULD fleet; providing the airline group with real-time visibility into its ULD operations on the SkyMind platform and driving significant operational and cost efficiencies.

With SkyMind, Air France KLM Martinair Cargo will gain complete control over ULD operations — mitigating the extensive manual efforts historically associated with tracing and tracking, leading to substantial time and cost savings, as well as boosting operational efficiency.

SkyMind utilises state-of-the-art technology, including advanced readers and tags, to provide airlines with real-time visibility into their entire ULD fleet. This visibility enables airlines to make informed decisions and operate proactively rather than reactively, resulting in improved operational efficiency.

Adriaan den Heijer, EVP Air France-KLM Cargo and Managing Director Martinair: “We’ve decided to invest in the latest asset tracking technology with SkyCell. A new technology solution called SkyMind has been developed. Implementing state-of-the-art tracking devices to locate our ULDs will not only enable us to track our assets but will also significantly enhance our operational quality. Real-time ULD tracking will enable us to address the issue of ULD losses, whether by ground handling partners or our valued customers, and will ensure seamless movement of cargo. With improved ULD management, we can optimise our operations and deliver exceptional service to our air cargo industry partners.”

Nico Ros, CTO and co-founder SkyCell: “We’re excited about our partnership with Air France KLM Martinair Cargo as we establish a new standard in technology for Air Cargo’s ULD (Unit Load Device) management. This achievement is made possible through our close cooperation with Air France KLM Martinair Cargo and the integration of SkyMind, our IoT-driven visibility platform with specialised ULD management. The partnership marks a major transformation in the airline industry towards automation, with a strong focus on efficient ULD management, streamlined dispositioning and improved asset utilisation.”