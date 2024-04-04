Sign up for our FREE newsletter
+

Air Canada partners with SATS for its long-awaited return to Singapore

thumbnail_Air Canada is partnering with SATS in Singapore
By

PRESS RELEASE

Singapore, 4 April 2024 – Air Canada has awarded a passenger, ramp, and cargo handling contract to SATS as it prepares to resume flights to Singapore’s Changi International Airport for the first time in over 30 years.

The airline will launch four Boeing 787-9 flights a week connecting Vancouver and Singapore, starting 4 April 2024.

SATS currently handles all the Star Alliance partners in Singapore, enabling Air Canada the benefit of seamless passenger and cargo connections beyond Singapore to other key airports across Southeast Asia. The new route will provide the only non-stop service connecting Canada and Singapore.

The new contract also extends Air Canada’s global partnership with SATS and Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), a member of the SATS Group.

“We are delighted to welcome Air Canada back to Singapore and proud that the airline has chosen to extend its partnership with SATS Group into Southeast Asia. This is another significant business win for SATS Group at Changi Airport, reinforcing the good and longstanding partnership with Air Canada as a major customer of WFS. Air Canada and its customers will benefit from our combination of operational excellence and global network connectivity,” said Bob Chi, CEO, Gateway Services at SATS.

