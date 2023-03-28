Zim and Shell's first LNG bunkering under 10-year supply agreement

Greener maritime power will be cheaper than fossil fuel by 2025
PRESS RELEASE
Jamaica, March 27, 2023: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) and Shell International Petroleum Company Limited (Shell), are pleased to announce the successful bunkering of the ZIM SAMMY OFER container vessel with liquefied natural gas (LNG). This vessel was bunkered at Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited (KFTL) on March 26, 2023.
This was a milestone operation for a number of reasons:
The Maritime Authority of Jamaica has supported Shell and ZIM in enabling LNG bunkering in Jamaica. “We are proud to be able offer and promote LNG bunkering in Jamaica” said Rear Admiral Peter Brady, Director-General at Maritime Authority of Jamaica. “Decarbonization of the shipping industry is critical and, being readily available today, LNG is a key part of the transition to cleaner marine fuels. This offering will not only grow local businesses but also encourage companies to embrace sustainable solutions”.
David Arbel, ZIM EVP COO, stated, “The safe and efficient LNG bunkering of the ZIM SAMMY OFER is a great achievement for all parties involved. This is the first vessel in our growing LNG-powered fleet that will enable ZIM to be more carbon and cost efficient, thereby improving our competitive position, particularly on the strategic Asia to USEC trade, and allowing customers to reduce their carbon footprint.
Equipped with ME-GI (M-type, Electronically Controlled Gas Injection) two-stroke engines, ZIM’s LNG dual-fueled vessels have negligible methane slip of around 0.2%, a testament of ZIM’s commitment to decarbonize its fleet.
Tahir Faruqui, General Manager, Head of Downstream LNG at Shell said: “This landmark bunking safely completed in collaboration with ZIM and the Maritime Authority of Jamaica expands our LNG bunkering network to the Caribbeans. With every new bunkering location added to our footprint, we are demonstrating LNG as the lowest-carbon fuel available at scale today, enabling the shipping sector to start decarbonizing. Kingston, Jamaica is a new LNG bunkering location for Shell, expanding its global LNG bunkering network to 16 locations, across 11 countries. To date, Shell has already achieved over 1,000 safe ship-to-ship bunkering operations to its customers”.
