Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Yang Ming's ordeal – here's how the hard landing looks

AL
ID 192142 © Ewa Walicka | Dreamstime.com
By

We’ll keep this as short and sweet as realistically possible.

(There isn’t good news, I’m afraid, please don’t shoot the messenger.)

Now.

Far from suggesting Taiwan’s Yang Ming is a perfect proxy for how the ocean carriers fared in the last stint of 2022, but the few headline monthly figures it disclosed on the stock exchange from October to December are certainly not reassuring, to say the least.

Knowing Q3 22 was still a decent quarter, financially, what came afterwards was surely not unpredictable ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Rates: the eternal tango Supply chain radar Yang Ming Evergreen Marine Corp ManpowerGroup Singapore Wan Hai

    Most Read

    Weak 2023 forecast pushes Flexport to slash 20% of global workforce

    Which are more precarious, post-Flexport cuts: 'digital' or 'traditional' forwarders?

    Ocean carriers find a way to deploy their expanding fleets

    Carriers take short-term rate hit and eye post-CNY demand surge

    What's the truth behind the Flexport firings, Sherlock?

    Hapag-CMA deal sees re-emergence of cross-alliance slot chartering

    DNV admits up to 1,000 vessels affected by ransomware attack

    FedEx, UPS and Amazon look to shore-up margins in a slower market

    New 'five-year plan' to revive China as a modern logistics giant

    Asia-Med box trades the only bright spot in the general downturn

    Kuehne + Nagel – the next multi-billion windfall

    Incheon and sea-air services the target for shipping line airlines

    Handlers manage to avert shutdown of Chicago air cargo flows

    MSC targets Mærsk market share – as another towage deal is rumoured

    News Podcast | January 2023 | Reading this year's freight market as China abandons zero-Covid policy

    Letter from Bangladesh: forex dilemmas; bigger ships and banned ships