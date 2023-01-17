Expeditors – red flags. Pay attention please
Don’t say the signs weren’t there
We’ll keep this as short and sweet as realistically possible.
(There isn’t good news, I’m afraid, please don’t shoot the messenger.)
Now.
Far from suggesting Taiwan’s Yang Ming is a perfect proxy for how the ocean carriers fared in the last stint of 2022, but the few headline monthly figures it disclosed on the stock exchange from October to December are certainly not reassuring, to say the least.
Knowing Q3 22 was still a decent quarter, financially, what came afterwards was surely not unpredictable ...
