CH Robinson appoints Dave Bozeman chief executive officer
PRESS RELEASE 06/06/2023 Accomplished Executive with Experience Leading and Growing Global Operations at Scale and Proven Expertise ...
Mind you: the steep fall in CH Robinson stock (CHRW), down -6.4%* to $91.4 yesterday, 5 June, attracted all sorts of speculative interest in our marketplace.
(*It being the worst performer in our demo-only portfolio, followed by ZIM, ArcBest, Knight-Swift, Saia and XPO; just as the Dow Jones Transportation index fell 1.1%, greatly underperforming all the main benchmarks in the US.)
Perhaps it goes without saying, but better be noted here, CHRW weakness was perceived to be – by a few of ...
