XPO reports first-quarter 2023 results

GREENWICH, Conn. — May 4, 2023 — XPO (NYSE: XPO) today announced its financial results for the first quarter 2023. Revenue increased to $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared with $1.89 billion for the same period in 2022. Mario Harik, chief executive officer of XPO, said, “We delivered a solid quarter in a challenging environment for freight transportation, reporting 22% growth in adjusted diluted EPS and 14% growth in adjusted EBITDA.” “In North American LTL, we grew year-over-year shipments per day in the quarter, and achieved more growth in April versus March, outperforming seasonality. Demand remains soft, with a negative impact on tonnage, but we’re actively reducing our operating costs, while continuing to invest capital to meet the long-term needs of our customers. Importantly, we’re gaining profitable market share, propelled by our highest service quality in over a decade. By elevating service and operational excellence, we’re creating more opportunity for yield growth over time. This is a key pillar of our LTL 2.0 plan.” Harik continued, “The significant potential within XPO is attracting the best talent in the LTL industry, as we accelerate the execution of our strategy. Wes Frye joined our board and is a member of our new Operational Excellence Committee. More recently, Dave Bates, a standout LTL operator, joined us as chief operating officer. The entire team is focused on delivering outsized returns in the years ahead.” First Quarter Highlights For the first quarter 2023, net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders was $17 million, compared with $32 million for the same period in 2022. Operating income was $58 million for the first quarter, compared with $63 million for the same period in 2022, reflecting higher transaction costs related to the RXO spin-off. Diluted earnings from continuing operations per share were $0.15 for the first quarter, compared with $0.28 for the same period in 2022. Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to $65 million for the first quarter, compared with $53 million for the same period in 2022. Adjusted diluted earnings from continuing operations per share (“adjusted EPS”), a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to $0.56 for the first quarter, compared with $0.46 for the same period in 2022. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”), a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to $210 million for the first quarter, compared with $184 million for the same period in 2022. The company generated $76 million of cash flow from operating activities in the quarter. Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, was a cash usage of $140 million, after $216 million of net capital expenditures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures in this press release are provided in the attached financial tables. Results by Business Segment North American Less-Than-Truckload (LTL): The segment generated revenue of $1.12 billion for the first quarter 2023, compared with $1.11 billion for the same period in 2022. On a year-over-year basis, shipments per day increased 1.5%, tonnage per day decreased 1.8%, and yield, excluding fuel, increased 1.4%. Including fuel, yield increased 2.4%.

Operating income was $103 million for the first quarter 2023, compared with $112 million for the same period in 2022. The first quarter LTL adjusted operating ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, was 89.6%, compared with 88.9% a year ago. This metric reflects a headwind of 110 basis points of incremental depreciation expense from increased capital investment in the business.



Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter 2023 was $182 million, compared with $186 million for the same period in 2022.​

European Transportation: The segment generated revenue of $787 million in each of the first quarters 2023 and 2022. On a constant currency basis, excluding the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange, first quarter 2023 revenue increased year-over-year by 6%.



The segment generated a first quarter 2023 operating loss of $3 million, compared with operating income of $1 million for the same period in 2022. The first quarter 2023 loss reflects $7 million of restructuring expense related to cost reduction actions. Adjusted EBITDA was $37 million for the first quarter 2023, compared with $38 million for the same period in 2022.