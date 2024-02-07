XPO Logistics to run Weetabix multi-warehousing operation

By LoadstarEditorial 07/02/2024

LONDON, UK — 7 February 2024 — XPO, a leading provider of innovative and sustainable end-to-end logistics solutions across Europe, has been named a new logistics partner for the UK’s number one cereal brand, Weetabix.

From the 27th of January, XPO will have started to run the Weetabix multi-warehousing operation at the company’s primary site at Burton Latimer near Kettering, as well as Corby in Northamptonshire. The focus will be on improving automation across the site and driving sustainable efficiencies while delivering for Weetabix´s customers.

Around 200 of the current Weetabix workforce at the site will become part of the XPO team. XPO will also develop and adopt new in-house systems to help Weetabix improve its current operations with synergised operations. One of the most important goals will be to create an optimal operation that prioritises work satisfaction for those working across the business.

Richard Spaughton, Head of Supply Chain, Weetabix, said: “We chose XPO as they clearly share our ethos regarding sustainable efficiencies, ow we value our people and prioritising the customer. We are excited to move together into the next phase of our warehouse operations with XPO.”

XPO will also manage Weetabix’s global forwarding requirements through cross-border services, customs clearance and aligned transport projects. There will be a continual focus on improving and optimising processes to give the best customer service possible.

Dan Myers, Managing Director – UK and Ireland, XPO Logistics, said: “Weetabix is an iconic brand and a company with strong people values, something we share at XPO. Together we will continue to develop the supply chain roadmap and future warehousing strategy. The future is genuinely exciting, and working with Weetabix and our team, I look forward to seeing the delivery of our ambitious plans.”

XPO’s proprietary business intelligence technology will bring new visibility to how the site operates and encourage increased proactive decision-making, which in turn will help improve efficiency.

XPO Logistics is a leading innovative supply chain company in Europe, offering end-to-end logistics solutions that combine full-truckload, less-than-truckload, pallet distribution, last-mile delivery, global freight forwarding, and warehousing services. The company tailors its solutions to the specific needs of its customers in a wide range of industrial and consumer sectors.