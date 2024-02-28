Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

World Group's Joey Palmer and Duncan Wright move up as co-CEOs

Joey Palmer
By

US-based World Group, which owns a portfolio of logistics and supply chain brands, has appointed Joey Palmer (above) and Duncan Wright (below) as co-chief executives, replacing Fred Hunger, who becomes executive chairman,

Duncan Wright

Mr Hunger, son of Jack Hunger, founder of World Shipping before it transformed into World Group, said: “Stepping into the executive chairman role, I am ready, and excited to see Joey and Duncan take the lead.

“It is certainly unique, the co-CEO setup, but we have done our homework. Turns out, it works. Joey and Duncan are a great match – they complement each other’s strengths. It is the right move for our future, setting us up for greater success across our portfolio of brands,” Hunger stated.

World Group’s three main subsidiaries are: drayage operator ContainerPort Group (CPG), where Mr Palmer is CEO; NVOCC UWL; and warehousing specialist World Distribution Services (WDS), both of which are led by Mr Wright.

Mr Palmer said: “As we step into leadership roles within our parent company, Duncan and I are committed to keeping our focus on our brands’ strengths – CPG’s expertise in trucking, World Distribution Services’ warehousing and distribution capabilities and UWL’s NVOCC and freight forwarding excellence.”

Mr Wright added: “The decision to have co-CEOs reflects a strategic move to provide consistent leadership across World Group’s portfolio without merging our brands into a single entity.

“No one knows our people, products, and customers’ needs better than Joey and me, and we look forward to harnessing our combined leadership strengths to ensure our brands continue as market leaders within their respective part of the supply chain.”

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    ContainerPort Group On the merry-go-round UWL World Distribution Services World Group Palletways United Kingdom

    Most Read

    Middle East logistics players reportedly eye potential of DB Schenker takeover

    ...Expeditors has a cost problem? DSV and Kuehne are worse off...

    Carriers face chilly response to their new transpacific contract rates

    Military action has put a dent in Houthi ability to attack shipping

    Ocean Alliance carriers kill 'defector' rumours with extension to 2032

    India renews open sky policy for foreign air cargo carriers

    Metro Shipping snaps up Flexport executive Emiliano Muco

    CMA CGM posts 'expected' Q4 loss after freight rates tumble

    Shippers cheer US FMC final rule on 'abusive' D&D practices

    Forget Birds Eye's dial, and raise temperatures, says DP World

    Unexpected bonus for NOOs as demand for charters increases

    Attacks drive up Red Sea war-risk insurance premiums 900%

    GXO is planning counter offer for Wincanton to see off Ceva

    Green hydrogen fuel getting cheaper at port of Rotterdam

    Logistics players expand operations as near-shoring boosts US-Mexico traffic

    Red tape and emissions trading: ETS hits non-EU shipowners hard