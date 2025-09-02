H1 results show resilience of intra-Asia container lines to tariff turmoil
Liner operators’ results in H1 25 clearly show that intra-Asia ocean carriers have been the ...
Intra-Asian trades continue to offer something of a bright spot in an otherwise downbeat liner shipping market, with indications of heightened demand over the remainder of the year.
Reporting on a slew of first-half regional container line results, The Loadstar yesterday noted ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article