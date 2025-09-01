Receive FREE Newsletter
H1 results show resilience of intra-Asia container lines to tariff turmoil

By

Liner operators’ results in H1 25 clearly show that intra-Asia ocean carriers have been the most resilient amid the tariff turmoil.

Hong Kong-based SITC International Holdings, parent of SITC Container Lines, achieved a net profit of $633.45m, up 80% on H1 24.

    Topics

    Intra-Asia trade Shanghai Jin Jiang Shipping (JJ Shipping) SITC Container Lines