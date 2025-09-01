With the fleet ageing, tonnage buyers are opting for new feeders
Orders at Chinese yards for new box ships in the past week were predominantly for ...
Liner operators’ results in H1 25 clearly show that intra-Asia ocean carriers have been the most resilient amid the tariff turmoil.
Hong Kong-based SITC International Holdings, parent of SITC Container Lines, achieved a net profit of $633.45m, up 80% on H1 24.
