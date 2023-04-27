Wincanton announces multimillion-pound investment in electric vehicles for IKEA

By LoadstarEditorial 27/04/2023

Wincanton, a leading supply chain partner for UK business, today announces that it has made a multimillion-pound investment in electric vehicle technology to provide home delivery services for IKEA.

The investment has seen Wincanton purchase 30 electric home delivery vehicles, comprising of 10 16-tonne trucks and 20 vans, to support IKEA’s goal of reaching 100% zero emission last mile deliveries by 2025.

The new fleet is expected to save Wincanton 1,000 tonnes of carbon emissions each year, across just over 10,000 journeys per annum. The vehicles, supplied by Renault Trucks and Ford, will carry deliveries to the homes of IKEA customers across Greater London and the Southeast of England from Spring 2023.

This investment marks an important step in Wincanton’s long-standing relationship with IKEA, which has seen the Wincanton Group provide a range of services to the furniture retailer since 2017. Wincanton’s investment also forms part of the Group’s wider commitment to reach net-zero emissions across the business by 2040. In 2021, the Group became the first premium home delivery service in the UK to offer a net-zero solution to its customers.

Carl Moore, Managing Director of eFulfilment at Wincanton, commented:

“At Wincanton, we want to be the leading provider of net-zero supply chain solutions for our customers and partners. As part of this, we are committed to investing in technology that develops the resilience and efficiency of our customers’ operations and supports their efforts to achieve their strategic sustainability goals. Our multimillion-pound investment in the latest electric vehicle technology for IKEA is a great example of this in action. We’re proud to be delivering this for an important customer and we look forward to our continued collaboration”.



John Welsh, Fulfilment Sourcing Manager IKEA UK & Ireland, said:

“Wincanton are making a significant contribution towards IKEA’s journey to sustainable fulfilment of our customers’ needs. We are delighted to be working together with Wincanton to build and evolve our partnership for a more sustainable future. This first step is fundamental in not only supporting IKEA’s goal of reaching 100% Zero Emission last mile deliveries by 2025 but also accelerates our ambition for zero-output emission vehicles on the road within London”.