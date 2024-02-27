Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / IKEA asks courts to intervene as Convoy's unpaid truckers send flurry of invoices

dreamstime_xs_184638007
© Alexlmx
By

If you thought bankruptcy was complex – try no bankruptcy, but collapse: a situation that has led IKEA to the US courts.

IKEA has filed a lawsuit against Convoy, Hercules Capital and some 40 road transport providers in a bid to stop them invoicing the giant home furnishings retailer, because it doesn’t know whom to pay.

It’s certainly confusing. IKEA knows it owes some half-million dollars for US trucking services, but because the supplier of those services, Convoy, has shut its doors, the retailer doesn’t know what it owes to whom.

IKEA’s contract states it must only pay Convoy, not its suppliers. But the contract also states that IKEA had “the express right to withhold payment to Convoy until Convoy provided proof of the fulfilment of its obligations, which included the full payment of any subcontractors”.

Carriers, meanwhile, were prohibited contractually from sending Convoy’s customers, like IKEA, direct invoices.

In its lawsuit, IKEA claims Convoy failed to pay the carriers, and they, perhaps understandably, decided to take up the matter with IKEA instead.

“Many of the carrier defendants have notified IKEA of these intentions,” it said; about 42 of them, many of which appear to be single owner/operators, have.

And then there is Hercules Capital. Hercules secured an interest in Convoy’s assets, including its ‘accounts receivables’, as part of a financing agreement. When Convoy defaulted, Hercules foreclosed on Convoy’s assets and tried to invoice IKEA for the $519,254’s worth of transport services.

Which has left IKEA in an unenviable position.

“Since Convoy and Hercules have failed and/or refused to remit payment to the carrier defendants, IKEA has no obligation to remit payment to Convoy or Hercules and, therefore, neither Convoy nor Hercules presently possess any accounts receivable with respect to IKEA.

“As a result, a conflict exists as to whether and to whom payment may be owed by IKEA for the services rendered by Convoy and the carrier defendants in relation to the transportation of IKEA products and goods.”

In the face of more than 40 invoices, where one would have sufficed, IKEA has placed the funds with the court and asked it to determine its distribution.

“IKEA has a reasonable fear of multiple liability because of these adverse claims,” it said. “IKEA is unsure which claimant is entitled to the property or to portions of the property.”

So the retailer has asked the court to discharge it from the lawsuit, prevent each claimant from starting action against ot and award IKEA its costs.

The whole case sounds mighty frustrating for IKEA – but even worse for the tens, or perhaps hundreds, of truckers who have yet to be paid for work they have carried out.

And even more annoying for all, no doubt is that Flexport CEO Ryan Petersen, when re-launching Convoy’s platform last week, said Flexport had been able “to pick it up at a really good price”, and that Convoy should be profitable by next year.

You can’t blame Flexport for feasting on Convoy’s carcass – but it seems unfair, at the least, that so many small businesses have yet to be paid, especially when their customers are happy to pay out.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Convoy courting judgment Flexport IKEA Keep on trucking airfreight ecommerce Hong Kong Off the merry-go-round

    Most Read

    Middle East logistics players reportedly eye potential of DB Schenker takeover

    CMA CGM box ship braves Red Sea danger, with French naval escort

    Carriers still desperate for tonnage to guarantee emergency schedules

    ...Expeditors has a cost problem? DSV and Kuehne are worse off...

    Evergreen chief warns of post-Red Sea economic turndown

    Carriers face chilly response to their new transpacific contract rates

    Military action has put a dent in Houthi ability to attack shipping

    India renews open sky policy for foreign air cargo carriers

    AP Møller-Mærsk – here comes another 'abandon ship' warning...

    Metro Shipping snaps up Flexport executive Emiliano Muco

    CMA CGM posts 'expected' Q4 loss after freight rates tumble

    Ocean Alliance carriers kill 'defector' rumours with extension to 2032

    Shippers cheer US FMC final rule on 'abusive' D&D practices

    Unexpected bonus for NOOs as demand for charters increases

    Green hydrogen fuel getting cheaper at port of Rotterdam

    Couple stole $5m from National Air Cargo via 'sophisticated' wire fraud