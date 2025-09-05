Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Will AI keep CH Robinson's wheels on?

Wheels
By

Q2 25’s earnings season star CH Robinson (CHRW) from Eden Prairie updated the market last week.

It wasn’t just another marketing stunt.

Disclosing that as a “global leader in AI-driven supply chain solutions”, it was pleased to announced its “Always-on Logistics Planner, a premium service experience powered by a growing digital workforce of AI agents”.

Great timing

Indeed.

Read something similar elsewhere, though?

Sure: Walmart CEO talked up agentic AI, ’cognitive load’ bearing earlier this week at a Goldman Sachs event, because certain not-very-intelligent-but-scalable tasks can ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Artificial Intelligence CH Robinson Takeover Talk