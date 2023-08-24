Wärtsilä plans first electric-powered ro-pax ferry

'AI revolution' set to drive into Felixstowe with robot truck fleet
The UK port of Felixstowe is to roll out a 100-strong fleet of autonomous battery-powered ...
Finnish manufacturer Wärtsilä has contracted Corvus Energy to supply the battery for what will be the world’s largest 100%-electric lightweight ro-pax ferry. Designed to carry 2,100 passengers, the vessel can also carry 225 cars and may point towards electric ro-ro vessels. Given the recent safety concerns surrounding the transport of EVs by ro-ro, this ship makes for an interesting proposition, one certainly worthy of keeping an eye on.
