Veson Nautical to acquire VesselsValue

By LoadstarEditorial 12/04/2023

Veson Nautical (Veson), the global leader of maritime freight management solutions today announced its intent to acquire vessel valuation provider VesselsValue.

The move will add a market-leading company and brand with a proprietary data set and unique modelling capabilities to Veson, while bringing onboard a team dedicated to the maritime industry.

VesselsValue was founded in 2011 with a commitment to bringing transparency to the maritime market and is considered the market standard for daily updated, automated, vessel-specific valuations. With a database consisting of more than 81,500 vessels, VesselsValue has been focused on acquiring, storing, and commercializing data in the form of valuations, reports, and market insights.

By combining VesselsValue products and services with Veson’s existing solutions, customers will benefit from a comprehensive product offering. With access to reliable and timely data inclusive of vessel features, users will experience enhanced data-driven decision-making capabilities within their pre-fixture and post-fixture workflows.

Existing VesselsValue clients can look forward to receiving the same high-quality product and services along with new benefits, such as improved model updates, by incorporating information from sources within the Veson product portfolio, such as Q88 and Oceanbolt. Mutual clients can expect access to vessel and fleet valuation data within the Veson IMOS Platform (VIP), and the ability to see CII calculations generated within VesselsValue Green product alongside metrics generated within VIP.

John Veson, CEO & Co-Founder at Veson Nautical, said: “VesselsValue brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our organization, and we look forward to them joining the Veson team. In addition to valuing the world’s fleet, VesselsValue has a sophisticated analytical valuation methodology which we will harness to provide our clients with deeper insights to promote sustainable commercial and operational decisions.”

Richard Rivlin, Founder & CEO at VesselsValue, said: “This is a massive moment for VesselsValue. We are incredibly excited to become part of the Veson ecosystem. Connecting to Veson’s powerful platform will drive VesselsValue further towards our mission to make maritime markets transparent. Clients will now have access to a wider range of unique maritime intelligence and first-class support. I am so proud, and I thank everyone who has helped take this from just an idea to such an important milestone today.”

VesselsValue’s maritime brand and product line will continue to produce market-leading analysis and insights under the Veson umbrella, becoming part of Veson’s suite of services when the acquisition is finalized in early May. The area of VesselsValue that focuses on aviation will be spun out into a separate, standalone company.