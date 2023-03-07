By Alessandro Pasetti 07/03/2023

A bit of no-frills reporting today just to set the record straight on road transport in the US. It is widely covered, with insistent talk of overcapacity occupying everybody’s mind as the industry faces the downturn that so far, anecdotally, may lead to a soft landing. Worst case.

Headlines

Every little sign helps in searching for clues about what could happen next. And Michigan State University’s Jason Miller, with his strong focus on supply chain management, recently penned a few thoughts that ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN