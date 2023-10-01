Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

FW: Morgan Stanley says 2nd phase of LTL freight reshuffle coming

Bumpy Rural Road
By

FREIGHTWAVES reports:

Leading up to and following the demise of Yellow Corp., shippers and brokers were quick to redistribute freight to other carriers. However, some of the newly formed shipper-carrier relationships may not be long-lived, according to a survey from investment firm Morgan Stanley.

A Monday report showed that of the more than 300 shippers and 3PLs queried, all of which had recently worked with Yellow, 35% are still looking for another carrier for their less-than-truckload shipments, indicating their first choice post-Yellow is not a permanent fit. Pricing, service and network fit are some of the reasons for another, albeit more modest, shake-up in the LTL landscape.

Yellow historically held a roughly 9% share of the LTL market but that number likely dwindled a couple of hundred basis points ahead of its late-July shutdown

To read the full post, please click here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    FreightWaves Keep on trucking LTL Old Dominion Freight Line Uber Freight US trucking

    Most Read

    EXCLUSIVE: UPS rumoured to have eyes on DB Schenker

    'Peak season already over' as ocean freight rates collapse further

    Flexport fires CFO and HR VP, but sees need for a head of restructuring

    News Podcast | Sept 2023 | FMC Chairman exclusive, container shipping forecast – and what next at Flexport?

    150,000 empty containers stranded in Russia as trade imbalance grows

    Manufacturing boom in India drives up intra-Asia freight rates

    Rush for e-commerce capacity could trigger airfreight rate rise

    Ahead of Ceva + Bolloré: enter the chopping board

    Analysis: Flexport in flux – it's even 'more fascinating to watch' now

    Flexport invests in tech start-up that can cut out truck brokerage fees

    What do you call 250 DSV-ers in one room?

    FedEx unfazed as USPS and Amazon drop some peak surcharges

    Hapag-Lloyd leads a rates fightback with FAK hike on Asia-N Europe

    Auto strike goes up a notch but US supply chains yet to feel major impact

    Air Canada Cargo drops order for 777Fs as turbulence hits the market

    Pessimistic box lines cancel India-to-US GRIs and peak surcharges