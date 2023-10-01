FW: Morgan Stanley says 2nd phase of LTL freight reshuffle coming

FW: Estes’ $1.525B stalking horse bid for Yellow’s terminals wins out
FREIGHTWAVES reports: An order was entered in a Delaware bankruptcy court Thursday naming less-than-truckload carrier Estes Express ...
FREIGHTWAVES reports:
Leading up to and following the demise of Yellow Corp., shippers and brokers were quick to redistribute freight to other carriers. However, some of the newly formed shipper-carrier relationships may not be long-lived, according to a survey from investment firm Morgan Stanley.
A Monday report showed that of the more than 300 shippers and 3PLs queried, all of which had recently worked with Yellow, 35% are still looking for another carrier for their less-than-truckload shipments, indicating their first choice post-Yellow is not a permanent fit. Pricing, service and network fit are some of the reasons for another, albeit more modest, shake-up in the LTL landscape.
Yellow historically held a roughly 9% share of the LTL market but that number likely dwindled a couple of hundred basis points ahead of its late-July shutdown…
To read the full post, please click here.
EXCLUSIVE: UPS rumoured to have eyes on DB Schenker
'Peak season already over' as ocean freight rates collapse further
Flexport fires CFO and HR VP, but sees need for a head of restructuring
News Podcast | Sept 2023 | FMC Chairman exclusive, container shipping forecast – and what next at Flexport?
150,000 empty containers stranded in Russia as trade imbalance grows
Manufacturing boom in India drives up intra-Asia freight rates
Rush for e-commerce capacity could trigger airfreight rate rise
Analysis: Flexport in flux – it's even 'more fascinating to watch' now
Flexport invests in tech start-up that can cut out truck brokerage fees
What do you call 250 DSV-ers in one room?
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article