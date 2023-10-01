FW: Morgan Stanley says 2nd phase of LTL freight reshuffle coming

By LoadstarEditorial 02/10/2023

FREIGHTWAVES reports:

Leading up to and following the demise of Yellow Corp., shippers and brokers were quick to redistribute freight to other carriers. However, some of the newly formed shipper-carrier relationships may not be long-lived, according to a survey from investment firm Morgan Stanley.

A Monday report showed that of the more than 300 shippers and 3PLs queried, all of which had recently worked with Yellow, 35% are still looking for another carrier for their less-than-truckload shipments, indicating their first choice post-Yellow is not a permanent fit. Pricing, service and network fit are some of the reasons for another, albeit more modest, shake-up in the LTL landscape.

Yellow historically held a roughly 9% share of the LTL market but that number likely dwindled a couple of hundred basis points ahead of its late-July shutdown…

